Victoria East senior Alex Garza was all smiles throughout practice this week and for good reason.
The Titans captured their first win of the season – a 21-14 District 15-5A, Division I win over Victoria West last Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“That type of game helped us as a team,” Garza said. “It gave us more motivation and it prepared us for our next game.”
Garza isn’t changing his approach for the Titans’ next opponent.
East is aware of the struggles Corpus Christi Carroll has faced the past two seasons.
The Tigers are currently on a 17-game losing streak and haven’t won a game since Oct. 19, 2017.
“Whether they’re bad or good, we have to go all in,” Garza said. “It doesn’t matter how they’ve played. We have to go all in.”
East played Carroll for the first time in school history last season and the Titans ran away with a 51-21 win at Memorial Stadium.
The Titans (1-3, 1-1) will look to repeat similar success when they travel to Corpus Christi to face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium.
“We’re stressing to take full advantage of our opportunities,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “We’re going to respect every opponent, and Carroll has improved since last year. They’re not going to lay down for us.”
The Tigers (0-4, 0-2) are led by running back Jayden Smith, tight end Jonathan Trevino and cornerback Jameal Clark.
Clark and Trevino have also led Carroll’s defense.
The Tigers are coming off a 35-7 loss to Corpus Christi Moody.
“We have to give it our all,” said East running back Alan Jimenez. “No matter how much they’ve struggled, we have to go into that game and give 110 percent.”
The Titans scored a season-high 21 points against West last week.
The defense also allowed a season-best 14 points.
East received strong performances from running backs William Garley and Jimenez, who combined for over 200 yards on the ground.
Backup quarterback Latavian Johnson was another spark for the Titans after rushing for 119 yards and touchdown.
“I want us to keep winning,” Garza said. “We got a taste last week and it helps us if we want to make the playoffs. We’re all motivated to work as a team.”
