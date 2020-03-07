For John Meisetschleager, being a coach at Moulton is a gift.
Meisetschleager was raised in Moulton, and relishes the opportunity of coaching and teaching in the same community he grew up in.
“People may disagree with me, but I think I have the best job in the world,” Meisetschleager said. “To be able to come back to my home and help teach and coach people is a gift. My principle was one of the biggest factors in my life, and I just want to return the favor and help these kids as they grow.”
The Moulton girls’ basketball team came into the year with high expectations after making it to last year’s UIL Class 1A state semifinal.
But after losing leading scorer Erin Blaschke to injury, that became a tall task for the Kittens.
Despite the loss of Blaschke, Moulton made the playoffs and advanced to the Region IV-1A tournament.
“I think we overachieved after Erin went down,” Meisetschleager said. “The girls each individually stepped up and did a lot to make sure that we still made a run.”
That success came to an end in the regional semifinal after the the Kittens lost to La Poyner 53-33.
“Every player out there ramped up what they were doing and pushed as hard as they could all season,” Meisetschleager said. “They had one focus and that brought them together as a team. For them to be able to do what they did was huge and I’m proud of what they accomplished.”
The senior class was a special one for Meisetschleager.
“This senior class meant a whole lot to me,” he said. “I’ve been coaching them since they were in junior high and I’ve seen them grow up and go through the ranks. They’ve been a big part of this school and program, and it’s going to be sad seeing them go.”
Meisetschleager was able to coach his daughter, Tristan Meisetschleager, and his niece, Olivia Tesch in their senior seasons.
“It was amazing being to coach those two in their senior seasons,” he said. “I’m so happy that I got to coach them in their last year of high school. They have both grown into such tremendous basketball players and people.”
But despite losing such a strong senior class, Meisetschleager has high hopes for next season.
“We return three starters next year and two of them were our leading scorers after Erin went down this year,” he said. “There’s a lot of expectations and a lot of talent we have coming back. We just have to find a way to put it together.”
