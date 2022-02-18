POTEET — Moulton coach Craig Barta planned a better exit for Mackenzie Berger and the Kittens’ seven other seniors.
Instead, Berger — the Kittens’ point guard — was subbed off with 30 seconds left in what turned out to be a 46-31 Class 1A area round loss to Nueces Canyon for No. 17 Moulton on Friday night at the Poteet gym.
She was comforted on the sideline by Barta.
“It was tough. I gave it my all,” Berger said. “We gave it our all, but we came up short.”
The loss marked the second time in as many years Moulton exited the playoffs in the second round.
Prior to that, the Kittens (26-7) had reached the third round or better in each of the previous four seasons. Moulton made its 24th state tournament appearance in 2019.
Barta, in his second year, wanted his eight seniors to make it 25 appearances for the Kittens.
“That was my whole goal for this year,” Barta said. “This group of eight seniors were on both teams. I really wanted such good things for them this year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”
Moulton made two field goals in the first quarter — both 3-pointers by Berger — and trailed 9-6 following the first eight minutes.
The Lady Panthers (19-13) made sure to key on Berger after seeing her in a 56-11 win by Moulton in 2020.
“Most of the teams that played us this year knew who they had to slow down,” Barta said. “In the first half, she was able to get some open looks and hit a few 3-pointers. In the second half, they put their best defender on her.”
Berger took over late in the second quarter to put the Kittens up 20-17 at halftime after trailing the previous 15:10. She hit a 3-pointer and a layup.
The senior floor general finished with a game-high 19 points.
After halftime, Nueces Canyon changed defensive schemes and limited Moulton to 11 points in the final two quarters.
The Lady Panthers used a 9-0 run in the final 1:48 of the third quarter to regain a 28-26 lead.
The Kittens committed 19 turnovers in the second half, 13 of which came in the third quarter.
Moulton was held to one field goal in the fourth quarter.
“I think we got a little shook up when they got the lead in the third quarter,” Barta said. “Then we started pressing. We had open shots that normally we make, but we were rushing them. Then, it just started to snowball once they wouldn’t go in.”
Nueces Canyon advances to face Fayetteville in the regional quarterfinals.
Class 1A Area
Nueces Canyon 46, Moulton 31
Points: (M) Estefania Colchado 2, Kalli Baker 2, Abygail Tinajero 1, Mackenzie Berger 19, Lily Simper 3, Catherine Wenske 3, Marie-Claire O’Leary 1; (N) Kassi Collins 1, Ailani Sanchez 3, Brenlee Fox 3, Kylie Taylor 14, Camdyn Childs 15, Melody Calderon 2, Schreiner Meredith 2, Genesis Perez 6.
Halftime Moulton 20-17. 3-Pointers: (M) Berger 3, Simper, Wenske; (N) Sanchez, Childs, Perez. Records: Moulton 26-7; Nueces Canyon 19-13.
