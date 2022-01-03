Moulton moved up a spot to No. 17 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 1A poll. The Bobkittens have a record of 15-6.
Beeville (21-2) held its place at No. 14 in 4A. Weimar (14-7) stayed at No. 25 in 2A.
In the boys rankings, Flatonia (18-4) dropped two spots to No. 7 in the 2A rankings.
In the private school girls rankings, Hallettsville Sacred Heart (9-6) moved up to No. 1 and Shiner St. Paul (4-5) fell to No. 2. Faith Academy (1-5) stayed put at No. 10.
