MOULTON — It’s hard for Moulton senior Mackenzie Berger to remember a time she didn’t want to play basketball.
From the time she was in third grade, just starting Little Dribblers, she recalls an immediate passion for the game.
That passion has grown into a school-record 1,656 career points and consecutive District 30-1A MVP honors for Berger.
Berger took the next step in her career on Wednesday at the Moulton gym with a commitment ceremony to Concordia University of Texas, a Division III school in Austin.
The ceremony was held in front of the entire student body, according to Principal Jamie Dornak.
“This achievement is the greatest thing I could possibly feel,” Berger said. “Just knowing next year I’m going to be playing with the best of the best is a great feeling.”
Moulton coach Craig Barta has only coached Berger the last two years, but has seen her work ethic all the way back to her seventh and eighth grade years.
He feels that will lift Berger to the goals she sets for her college career.
“This is what she’s always wanted to do,” Barta said. “She gets to keep her career going as long as she wants to. I have no doubt she’ll be successful because she likes playing so much.”
The point guard was able to lead Moulton to the area round the last two seasons, and featured on the Kittens’ regional semifinal team in 2020.
She earned Advocate Newcomer of the Year honors in 2020, and first team honors in 2021.
“She’s in the gym all the time. She’s playing against the boys when there’s no girls to play,” Barta said. “She just really loves the sport. It’s easy to work with somebody that likes playing so much.”
Berger was first contacted by the Tornados in March 2021 to invite her to their summer basketball camp.
She was almost immediately convinced Concordia would be her next home.
“Just going there, I was so excited,” Berger said. “The coaches were just so supportive and recognized how good I was in the game. That moment, I knew that was my next home.”
Concordia went 9-17 overall in 2021-22 and 7-13 in American Southwest Conference play, losing to East Texas Baptist University in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Berger is ready to put in extra work to become the best player possible for the Tornados.
“I’m hoping to do great,” Berger said. “I’m going to put in extra hours of work, early nights and just keep doing what I am now. I’m going to advance my game as much as I can.”
