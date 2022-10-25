CORPUS CHRISTI — The Shiner and Moulton cross country teams will be well-represented at state Nov. 4-5 after the Region IV meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Stadium Monday and Tuesday.
Moulton’s Edgar Mendiola won the Class 1A boys race with a time of 17:07.94, nearly 10 seconds faster than Lasara’s Jose Ventura.
The Bobkatz finished third as a team with Mendiola, Trenton Meisetschleager, Brayan Colchado, Ricky Santana and Seth Lopez contributing to the five-person score.
The two schools each finished third in their respective races on the girls side.
Setting the pace for the Lady Comanches was Riley Rainosek, who finished 12th with a time of 13:30.34.
Rainosek, Hayleigh Burns, Callie Chrimson, Erin Pustka and Brinley Ramirez were Shiner’s top five finishers.
For the Kittens, Estefania Colchado finished in the top 10, placing seventh with a time of 13:29.37.
Moulton’s top five finishers were Colchado, Karsyn Blahuta, Kaylee Trejo, Trista Michna and Marisol Manzano.
Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus placed fourth in the boys Class 2A race with a time of 18:02.63 followed by Falls City’s Kash Brown (18:06). Flatonia’s Oscar Guerrero finished in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish and a time of 18:34.13.
Hallettsville’s Olivia Etzler finished third in Class 3A with a time of 11:57.68. Industrial’s Katherine Simons finished eighth with a time of 12:16.41.
Full results and state qualifiers can be found here.