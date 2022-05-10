MOULTON — Mateo Vasquez knew what to expect when he left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for Barcelona in early April.
The 13-year-old Vasquez was set to experience his dreams after being selected to represent the FC Barcelona Academy Austin at the ninth annual Barça Academy World Cup held at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the training ground for FC Barcelona’s first team.
“I know he is a big fan,” said Barça Academy Austin coach Jon Muñoz Arberas in an April interview. “So being in the facilities where the first team is, it’s a big honor. Not many players can say they are taking part in this.”
The four-day tournament, which started on April 11, featured 104 teams from 15 countries and 352 games.
He was originally scheduled to compete in the 2020 iteration of the competition, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that. This was the first time the event had been held since the pandemic started.
Vasquez said he was “speechless” when he got the news that he was selected for the 2020 tournament.
Competing in a field of 1,150 players at a facility that cultivated players like Ronaldihno and Leo Messi exceeded the eighth-grader’s expectations.
“I felt really special, really honored to be there,” Vasquez said, “because a lot of other professional players were there. It’s just unimaginable. It’s really, really amazing. It feels great.”
The under-14 team Vasquez played on competed against academies from Dubai, Switzerland and Italy in the group stage of the tournament.
The Barça Academy Camps Italia Blau team won the U-14 title.
“We did better than we thought we would,” Vasquez said. “I was really proud of it.”
Vasquez’s family was also able to enjoy the sights of Spain’s second largest city.
All competitors in the tournament got to soak in the UEFA Europa League match between Barcelona and German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on April 14, the final day of the tournament.
“It’s a tournament on another level. Something I could never imagine,” said Vasquez’s mother, Cynthia. “There were people from all around the world, and everybody had the same reason to be there, to see our kids be happy.”
While Vasquez loves to win, he understands his experience overseas will help him in his pursuit of playing professionally when he gets older.
“I just want to go to each practice and each game, and give it my all,” Vasquez said. “I want to play well consistently in every game and practice so maybe one day I can go back.”
