COLUMBUS, Ga. — One inning proved costly for UHV on Thursday's opening game of the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series.
Mount Mercy (Iowa) used a two-run single from Jess Heick in the third inning to score the games only runs as the Mustangs won 2-0 over the Jaguars at the South Commons Softball Complex.
The Mustangs (37-15) advance to face No. 2 seed Oregon Tech at 3 p.m. Friday, while the Jaguars (22-22) will face the Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)-Madonna (Mich.) loser in an elimination game at noon Friday.
UHV pitcher Cameron Cowan and Mount Mercy pitcher Jayna Witzany dueled it out for much of the game with the only hiccup by either pitcher coming in the bottom of the third.
Heick put the Mustangs ahead in the third inning with her bases loaded, two-RBI single, scoring Morgan Braughton and Peyton Bruner.
Cowan went the distance allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits and no walks, while striking out six over six innings.
UHV had two runners in scoring positions in the first inning but both were left stranded.
The Jaguars also got a runner to second in the top of the third when Jackie Longoria singled and moved to second on a wild pitch but was left stranded at second.
The Jaguars finished with singles from Longoria, Ashley Reyna and Brianna Leon.
