1. Landon Donovan
Landon Donovan was the first person I saw in my life that made me excited to watch American soccer.
As someone who grew up loving the game of soccer, it was hard to enjoy when the United States never had a great player outside of the goalkeeper position.
Donovan may not have been a true world class player, but he carried the U.S. men's soccer team for a decade, becoming the joint leading goal-scorer and the assist leader for the national team.
My greatest memory of Donovan is from the 2010 world cup, when he scored a game winning goal against Algeria to send the U.S. through to the round of 16.
The game was tied and in extra time and a tie would have meant the U.S. didn't make it through to the next round so they needed a goal. Jozy Altidore sent a cross in to Clint Dempsey, who was denied by the goalkeeper. But the ball came trickling into the center of the box and Donovan pounced, scoring to clinch a spot in the round of 16 for the United States.
It was one of the most exhilarating moments I have had as a soccer fan and something I will never forget.
2. Chris Paul
My favorite point guard of all time is Chris Paul. He has been the player I've loved most since he entered the NBA.
He is the prototype of what a point guard should be. He can take his man one on one, he controls the game, is unselfish knowing how to get his team involved and he plays tremendous defense.
Paul ranks seventh all time in NBA history in steals and is also seventh in assists and still has a few years left before he retires.
My top memory of Paul was in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Paul went off in the game, scoring 20 points and dishing out 6 assists. He hit a humongous three-pointer over Steph Curry and was outstanding down the stretch. But then he strained his hamstring at the very end of the game and was unable to play for the rest of the series.
That Rockets team will always be one of the biggest what if's for me and many others.
3. Andre Johnson
Andre Johnson is one of the best receivers to ever play in the NFL.
Johnson, who was the Houston Texans first introduction into their Ring of Honor, played for the franchise for 12 of his 14 seasons in the league. He caught 100 balls in a season five times and had seven years where he had over 1,000 yards receiving. He was also selected to the pro bowl seven times.
Johnson could do it all. He had strong hands, was a great route runner, had quickness and a great release off the line of scrimmage. He was something of a model for all wide receivers to be.
My favorite moment of his career was in 2011, when Johnson made his playoff debut in his ninth season. Johnson had five receptions for 90 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and also had a touchdown catch. The Texans won the game 31-10 before losing to the Ravens in the second round.
4. Jim Edmonds
Jim Edmonds was never the biggest name during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was always a threat.
Edmonds was known as one of the best center fielders in the game, routinely showing off his range and ability to make plays that others weren't able to.
But Edmonds also could get things done with his bat. Over the course of his career, he hit 393 home runs and 1,199 RBI's, and was an all-star four times, a gold glove winner eight times and a silver slugger.
My favorite moment from Edmonds was during the 2004 NLCS. With the Cardinals and Houston Astros tied in Game 6, Edmonds blasted a two-run walk off homer in the 12th inning to send the series to a seventh game.
Then in Game 7, Edmonds made one of the finest plays of his career, robbing Brad Ausmus of extra bases and keeping multiple Astros runs from scoring with a diving play in left-center field. The Cardinals would go on to win the game and series before losing to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
5. Patrick Mahomes
As a Texas Tech student, I had the privilege of seeing one of the greatest college football quarterbacks to ever play the game on a weekly basis.
Patrick Mahomes constantly awed everyone in Lubbock. His competitiveness, the bombs thrown down the field, no look passes, escaping constant pressure and carrying a team with both his arms and his legs. He was a miracle worker.
Mahomes put on a show every single week. By the time he was a sophomore, everyone on campus knew the quarterback was going to end up as one of the greats. He had every intangible you could want for someone who played the position, and he had the flash and confidence to make any throw.
My favorite moment of Mahome's career was against the University of Texas in 2015. Tech hadn't won a game in Austin since 1998 and led by Mahomes, the Red Raiders reeled off 21 points in the fourth quarter. Mahomes finished the game with 372 yards passing, 70 yards rushing with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. To get a win over Texas in Austin and have it be on Thanksgiving, was a sweet feeling indeed for every Texas Tech student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.