The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that it is canceling all spring 2020 sports.
This includes cancellations for all of the University of Houston spring sports, including baseball softball and women's and men's golf.
"All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups: said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. "However the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19 as well as the Center for Disease Control's recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships."
The NAIA also announced that no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition.
