KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted to postpone the national championships in cross country, men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball to spring 2021, the league announced on its website Tuesday.
The decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose," according to the website.
The timing of the football national championship will be determined at a subsequent COP meeting on Friday, July 31. Due to unique challenges surrounding football, COP members decided they needed more time to obtain feedback from their colleagues.
