Industrial didn’t have to look far for its new athletic director and head football coach.
He was already on campus.
Craig Nairn was promoted from defensive coordinator to the position at Monday night’s meeting of the Industrial school district board of trustees.
Nairn, 45, will replace Jamie Dixon, who resigned earlier this month to become the athletic director and head football coach at Blanco.
“I’m very excited,” Nairn said. “It’s a good deal being able to make the decisions. The only thing they can get upset with is you.”
Nairn came to Industrial from Gonzales when Dixon became the athletic director and head coach before the 2018 season.
The Cobras had great success the past four years, making the regional semifinals in 2019 and 2020 before advancing to the regional final last season.
Nairn previously coached at Edna under Huey Chancellor, at Flour Bluff with Chris Steinbruck, and at San Angelo Central and Alice under Brent Davis.
“I’ve worked with some pretty good coaches,” Nairn said. “I learned a lot from them, and I’ll incorporate that into what I do.”
Nairn plans to move to the offensive side of the ball and hire a coordinator to work with the defensive front.
“We’ll be very similar on offense,” he said. “I’m just going to tweak the terminology. Everything will be pretty much the same, we’ll just have different ways to communicate.”
Industrial must replace a talented senior class, but Nairn believes the system will ease the transition.
“We do have some rebuilding to do to a certain extent,” he said. “But we had freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams so it’s not as dire as it seems.
Nairn is hoping most of the staff will stay in Vanderbilt and he is prepared to get to work.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We know all the kids’ names from seventh to 12th grade.”
