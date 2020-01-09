CORSICANA – Jacob Brown (San Marcos) scored a game-high 36 points, but Victoria College dropped a 98-64 Region XIV decision to Navarro College on Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the Pirates to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in Region XIV play. Lucas DeLeon (Corpus Christi St. John Paul II) added 11 points for Victoria College.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-7 and 4-2.
Victoria College will return to Region XIV action at 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Tyler Junior College.
