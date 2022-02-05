EL CAMPO — Success on the basketball court has been hard to come by for El Campo.
But this season’s team is doing its best to introduce a winning culture.
“We’re starting to turn up basketball where football is in El Campo,” said senior Trinceton Foley. “We just have to keep on trying to win and keep playing hard.”
The Ricebirds had a chance to move into a tie for the District 25-4A lead only to come up short in a 51-47 loss to Navasota on Saturday at the El Campo gym.
“They made the plays down the stretch, they executed,” said El Campo coach Kevin Lewis. “We had our chances. A few plays didn’t go our way, a few loose balls didn’t go our way. If we make a couple of shots and don’t turn the ball over late, we definitely come out with the win.”
El Campo (16-10), which dropped to 5-2 in district, took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Rattlers (16-12, 7-0) opened the quarter with three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 44-41 lead they never relinquished.
“We were up seven twice in this game,” Lewis said. “Coming out of the third quarter we were up seven, and in the first quarter we were up seven (actually six and nine early in the second quarter). “We just didn’t execute down the stretch, we didn’t box out. They got a lot of offensive rebounds and loose balls and they converted.”
Navasota pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and often had second and third chances under the basket.
“They got a lot of guys who are very talented and can go up and get the rebound,” Lewis said. “That’s something we have to fix. Boxing out was an emphasis coming into this game because we knew how athletic and aggressive they were. We’ll fix it Monday because they killed us on the glass today.”
Navasota's Cash Douglas, who had 11 points, made two of his three 3-pointers, and John Lee, who had 12 points, made one of his four 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter.
El Campo pulled within 48-47 on a follow shot by Oliver Miles with 1:04 left in the quarter.
The Ricebirds had a chance to take the lead when they came down with a rebound, but Navasota’s Javon Jesse stole the ball on a pass near the basket and laid it in with 34 seconds remaining.
El Campo was unable to score on its next possession, and Douglas iced the game with a free throw.
“On offense they work hard to get their rebounds,” said Foley, who led the Ricebirds with 14 points. “We just couldn’t find a way to box them out. Hopefully, we’ll play them again.’’
District 25-4A
Navasota 51, El Campo 47
Points: (N) Javon Jesse 6, Cash Douglas 11, J.J. Graves 5, John Lee 12, Kaddon Hubbard 8, Tra’Darius Frazier 9. (EC) Trenceton Foley 14, L.D. Lewis 9, Latrell Allen 7, Oliver Miles 9, Cruz Gonzales 2, Isaiah Batiste 2, Trevon Jackson 4.
Halftime: 22-22. 3-pointers: Lee 4, Douglas 2, Foley, Lewis, Allen, Miles. Records: Navasota 16-12, 7-0; El Campo 16-10, 5-2.
