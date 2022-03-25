EL CAMPO — Dean Poenitzsch wants his teammates to take a glass half-full approach.
El Campo has gotten off to a difficult start in District 24-4A play, but has time to create a better finish.
“That’s how we’re going to look at it,” Poenitzsch said. “This is only two and we’ve got a bunch more. We’ve got to put these behind us and look at the ones ahead of us.”
El Campo managed only three hits and dropped a 4-0 decision to Navasota on Friday night at Legends Field.
The Ricebirds fell to 11-5 and 0-2 in district.
“It’s kind of been going like that the last two or three games,” said El Campo coach Jacob Clay. “We’re just a little snakebit and we’ve got to find ourselves. We’ll get out of this. We’ve just got to find ourselves right now. We’re struggling.”
El Campo struck out only four times, but had only one runner reach third base and another reach second.
The Ricebirds missed an opportunity to score in the fifth inning when they had runners on the corners with one out, but lined into an inning-ending double play.
“If you had watched us in batting practice, you’d think we were a great hitting team,” Clay said. “It’s not translating right now. We’ve got to get a little creative in game situations and figure out how to get things going and go from there.”
Poenitzsch limited the Rattlers (14-3, 1-1) to one run through six innings, and it came in the second after Cade Richards’ fly ball was lost in the sun.
Navasota was able to break through with three runs in the seventh.
“Dean was efficient. He threw strikes,” Clay said. “We shouldn’t have given up the first run. We’ve got to get more support behind him.”
Poenitzsch, Bryce Rasmussen and Jack Dorotik each singled for El Campo’s only hits.
“We’ve got to keep our heads high,” Poenitzsch said. “We’re out here grinding and stuff. Our bats aren’t doing it. But we’ll get it going. We just need to pick each other up. We don’t need anybody hanging their heads. We’re hitting the ball fine. We’ve just got to find some holes.”
El Campo will look to turn its fortunes around Tuesday at Brookshire Royal.
“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Clay said. “We’ve got to find ourselves as a team and we’re going to search for that. We’re going to do a little soul searching and we’ll find it.”
District 24-4A
Navasota 4, El Campo 0
Navasoata 010 000 3 — 4 7 1
El Campo 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W: Drew Gonzales. L: Dean Poenitzsch. Highlights: (N) Gonzales 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; John Lee 1-for-3, RBI; Cane Richards 2-for-3, 2B, R. (EC) Poenitzsch 1-for-3, Bryce Rasmussen 1-for-3; Jack Dorotik 1-for-3. Records: Navasota 14-3, 1-1; El Campo 11-5, 0-2.
