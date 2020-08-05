NCAA Division II and Division III have canceled all fall championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
The NCAA said administrative and financial challenges also contributed to the decision.
“With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges,” the NCAA said in a statement.
The NCAA is allowing other divisions to make final rulings by Aug. 21 on whether fall sports will have championships.
