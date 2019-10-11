HALLETTSVILLE – Big plays in the second half carried Hallettsville to a 35-14 win over Edna on Friday night at in the District 14-3A, Division I opener at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Hallettsville trailed 14-6 at the half before scoring 29 unanswered points in the final two periods.
“The kids just stayed the course, and we were able to come up with some big plays,” Brahma head coach Tommy Psencik said. “We’ve come a long way in the last three weeks. The kids have worked hard to get better, and the win over Columbus gave us a big boost.”
The Hallettsville Brahmas take the field to kick off the District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
The Edna Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
The Edna cheerleaders cheer for the Cowboys in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Edna quarterback Logan Long looks to pass the ball in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Edna running back Logan Carroll evades the Brahmas' defense while running the ball in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart goes to pass the ball in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Edna running back Logan Carroll hands the ball off to running back D'Marcus Gardner in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks runs the ball in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart hands the ball off to running back Jonathon Brooks in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Edna running back D’Marcus Gardner dodges a Brahma defender in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday. Hallettsville won 35-14.
Edna running back Logan Carroll hands the ball off to running back De'Quare Brown in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart looks to pass the ball in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart celebrates after scoring a touchdown in a District 14-3A, Division I game against Edna at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Brahmas held Edna to 34 yards of total offense in the second half.
“The coaches made some great defensive adjustments at halftime,” Psencik said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the coaches.”
Quarterback Lane Linhart completed 6 of 12 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jonathon Brooks contributed 139 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
Hallettsville 35, Edna 14
Hallettsville scored on four of its first five possessions of the second half with two of the scores coming after Edna turnovers.
Brooks got it going with a 48-yard touchdown run with 7:34 left in the third period.
After a three-and-out by Edna, Linhart hooked up with Ty Gerke for a 57-yard touchdown pass for a 21-14 lead with 3:23 remaining in the third.
Hallettsville recovered a fumble at its own 44, and two plays later, Linhart hit a wide-open Travis Matula for 57 yards and a touchdown.
An interception by Matula led to a 34-yard scoring run by Brooks with five and a half minutes to play in the fourth to seal the deal.
Edna (4-2, 0-1) scored first in the initial quarter on a 50-yard run by D’Marcus Gardner.
Hallettsville got on the board on a 56-yard touchdown pass to Deven Wood, but the extra point attempt was blocked.
Halfback DeQare Brown capped a 96-yard, 11-play drive with a 4-yard run to put Edna up 14-6 at the intermission.
The Brahmas finished the night with 355 yards of total offense after having just 105 yards at the half.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Brahmas and moves them to 4-1 on the season.
