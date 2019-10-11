HALLETTSVILLE – Big plays in the second half carried Hallettsville to a 35-14 win over Edna on Friday night at in the District 14-3A, Division I opener at Brahma Memorial Stadium.

Hallettsville trailed 14-6 at the half before scoring 29 unanswered points in the final two periods.

“The kids just stayed the course, and we were able to come up with some big plays,” Brahma head coach Tommy Psencik said. “We’ve come a long way in the last three weeks. The kids have worked hard to get better, and the win over Columbus gave us a big boost.”

Gallery: Hallettsville vs. Edna Football

1 of 13

Meanwhile, the Brahmas held Edna to 34 yards of total offense in the second half.

“The coaches made some great defensive adjustments at halftime,” Psencik said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the coaches.”

Quarterback Lane Linhart completed 6 of 12 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jonathon Brooks contributed 139 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Hallettsville scored on four of its first five possessions of the second half with two of the scores coming after Edna turnovers.

Brooks got it going with a 48-yard touchdown run with 7:34 left in the third period.

After a three-and-out by Edna, Linhart hooked up with Ty Gerke for a 57-yard touchdown pass for a 21-14 lead with 3:23 remaining in the third.

Hallettsville recovered a fumble at its own 44, and two plays later, Linhart hit a wide-open Travis Matula for 57 yards and a touchdown.

An interception by Matula led to a 34-yard scoring run by Brooks with five and a half minutes to play in the fourth to seal the deal.

Edna (4-2, 0-1) scored first in the initial quarter on a 50-yard run by D’Marcus Gardner.

Hallettsville got on the board on a 56-yard touchdown pass to Deven Wood, but the extra point attempt was blocked.

Halfback DeQare Brown capped a 96-yard, 11-play drive with a 4-yard run to put Edna up 14-6 at the intermission.

The Brahmas finished the night with 355 yards of total offense after having just 105 yards at the half.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Brahmas and moves them to 4-1 on the season.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.