EL CAMPO — El Campo knows a second loss to Needville most likely doomed its chances of a District 25-3A championship.
But the Ladybirds realize they have a lot left to accomplish.
“We aren’t very pleased to be finishing second,” said senior shortstop Kate Bubela, a North Carolina signee. “I’ll tell you that right now. But it happens. The playoffs are a whole different thing. What you do in district doesn’t matter in the playoffs.”
El Campo managed only two hits and struck out eight times against Needville pitcher Makala Smith and dropped a 4-1 decision Tuesday night at Legends Field.
The No. 9 Lady Jays improved to 21-8 and 10-0 in district, while the No. 12 Ladybirds fell to 22-7-1 and 7-3 in district.
“I tell the girls that we’re good enough hitters that we may not get it in one night,” said first-year El Campo head coach Bill Savell. “We play two out of threes in the playoffs, and if we get somebody two or three times, I feel good about our chances.”
Needville scored three runs in the first inning on one hit as the result of two errors and a walk, and added an unearned run in the third.
“Every season has its ebbs and flows,” Savell said. “We started off slow, got hot, and we’ve kind of cooled off a little bit. The energy we played with tonight makes me feel we’re on the way back up.”
The Ladybirds managed only two hits — an infield single by Bubela in the fourth inning and a single by Anna Rod in the sixth.
El Campo scored in the sixth when Bubela reached on a fielder’s choice and came around to score on Rod’s single, after an errant throw to third base.
“We want to keep grinding at-bats and competing in a way you can win,” Savell said. “We didn’t play well enough to win, but we competed in a way that we can win.”
Bubela expects the Ladybirds’ offense to come around in time for the playoffs.
“Our bats aren’t as hot as they were in the beginning of the season,” she said. “We just need to bring that back on, and we’ll be good to go. You’ve got to hit a lot of balls the whole week. In the game, you’ve got to be hype and know, ‘I’ve got this.’”
District 25-4A
Needville 4, El Campo 1
Needville 301 000 0 – 4 6 1
El Campo 000 001 0 – 1 2 3
W: Mikala Smith. L: Carlee Bubela. Highlights: (N) Smith 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 HP, 8 K; Jesalyn Gregory 3-for-3, 2 SB, Annabell Humbird 2-for-4, RBI. (EC) Kate Bubela 1-for-3, R;d Anna Rod 1-for-3. Records: Needville 21-8, 10-0; El Campo 22-7-1, 7-3.