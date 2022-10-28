After years away from high school coaching, the former referee wanted to challenge himself.
“I haven’t coached basketball at the high school level in a long time,” Johnson said. “So it was the challenge of getting here and seeing if I’m still able to do it, knowing I love the game.
"Being able to see the girls throughout Victoria County play basketball last year as an official, it’s just cool to be able to see them as players and the challenge I’ll have to come back and be a vital part of their growth this year.”
Johnson’s arrival has created excitement for the Lady Flyers, as they go through practices leading up to their Nov. 4 season opener at Palacios.
“He’s really confident in us,” said senior post Madeline Arnecke. “Even though we haven’t played a game yet, he expects us to go really far this year.”
St. Joseph finished fifth in district last year and narrowly missed the playoffs.
The Lady Flyers have a solid core of returners from last season, leading to good chemistry between the players.
“They were close last year with the same group,” Johnson said. “They have the effort, they have the skill. So now I’m just gonna give them the confidence.”
With Johnson at the helm, the Lady Flyers project a confidence about returning to the playoffs.
“It was really sad we didn’t make it,” said junior guard Olivia Hobbs. “But with MJ here, it’s honestly a blessing to have somebody who can coach really well and hold us accountable for each other. We’re hoping to go far with him and he’s really going to push us to get there.”
The transition inside to outside has been the biggest change Johnson has noticed since he last coached at the high school level.
Johnson knows the key to success will be the play of Hobbs and the other guards.
“The gameplay right now is much faster,” Johnson said. “It’s more guard-oriented than post-oriented. So that’s gonna be a challenge for me as far as coming back from when I used to coach.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.