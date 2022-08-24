Cuero and Gonzales will be with three of the four teams they shared a district with last season.
But the District has changed from 13-4A, Division II to 12-4A, Division II, meaning a move from Region IV to Region III.
In addition, three of the district’s teams have a new head coach, including Cuero and Gonzales.
First-year Cuero coach Jerod Fikac doesn’t expect the level of competition to be any different.
“I think every team in our district is talented,” Fikac said. “They’ve all got athletes. You’ve got to come to play every single week. There are a few programs in there that have new coaches just like myself. There’s going to be a lot of guys chomping at the bit to start off strong and get going. We’re going to have to get ourselves ready to go. It’s going to be a very competitive district.”
The Gobblers went undefeated in district and advanced to the state semifinals last season before losing to eventual state champion China Spring.
La Grange, Navasota and Smithville also made the playoffs. Navasota has been replaced in the district by Caldwell. Giddings, which failed to make the playoffs, also has a new head coach.
Cuero returns a majority of starters, but must replace its starting quarterback and receivers.
“We want to see effort and execution,” Fikac said. “We want to be able to coach technique. Who’s going to give effort and who knows what we’re supposed to do and where we have weaknesses and how we can hone in on those weaknesses.”
Gonzales is coming off a 2-8 season and is seeking its first playoff berth since 2019.
“I know it’s a tough district,” said first-year Gonzales coach Joey Rivera. “Anytime you have Cuero and La Grange in there it’s going to be tough. We’ve got a lot to do.”
Rivera and his staff, which includes some late hires, have been doing a lot of teaching in their two-back, no-huddle offense.
“We’ve got a good corps of seniors and we’ve got some juniors who played as sophomores,” Rivera said. “It’s just staying together. We’re going to have smaller numbers than normal. As far as the varsity squad, staying healthy and everyone buying into what we’re doing and learning what we’re doing. If we stay the course and do what we’re supposed to do and stay committed to what we’re doing, I see us making the playoffs.”
