When Logan Lucke entered the room to interview for the defensive ends coaching role at Victoria East, he knew he would see one familiar face — but not two.

Lucke had history with Titans’ head coach Charlie Reeve, who was the senior starting quarterback on the 1998 Victoria High football team that Lucke was a freshman on.

What Lucke didn’t know was that Wayne Condra, who served as his head coach for three years at Victoria High and Memorial, had joined the Titans this year as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“I came up here and interviewed with coach Reeve and coach Condra was sitting there and I was all excited,” the 39-year-old Lucke said. “It was a big selling point, being back to our old days at Victoria High.”

Lucke, along with defensive ends coach JJ Jennings and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Tyler Collins were the latest additions to the coaching staff in May.

Lucke, who will also serve as a baseball coach at East, comes from Stockdale, where he was an offensive and defensive coach for four years. Prior to that, he was at Blanco as a coach for 10 years.

"The kids are great," Lucke said about East. "Their work ethic is really great, they're ready to get after it and their very coachable."

Jennings, 27, joins Lucke and Condra on the defensive side of the ball with years of coaching experience.

Last season he was a defensive line coach at Woodsboro. He also had stints as a coach at Wharton, West Orange-Stark, Ganado and a high school in Missouri. He started his career as a student-assistant at the Universities of Wyoming and Missouri.

Like Lucke, moving closer to his home in Ganado and working for Reeve were reasons why he became a Titans coach.

“Just the good things I hear about coach Reeve,” Jennings said as one of the reasons. “Just being around him in this short period that I have, he’s a great Christian man, and me, I’m a chaplain for the United States Army, so just being around like-minded people got me really excited.”

Jennings also serves as the recruiting coordinator and will take over the wrestling program this upcoming school year.

He has gotten to know the coaching staff and the players over the weeks that he's been at East and is excited to continue working with them.

"The potential has got me so excited to be here," Jennings said. "This is going to be a very special place."

Although Lucke and Reeve known the longest, Collins was arguably most familiar with Reeve.

Victoria East’s new coaches Tyler Collins, Victoria East’s new passing game coordinator, runs a drill with his players during a practice Thursday at Victoria East High School.

Collins was the wide receivers coach at New Caney the past two seasons alongside Reeve, who was the offensive coordinator.

During the hiring process, Collins was intrigued about the potential role due to his familiarity with Reeve, but was sold when he met the players at East.

"Once I came in my interview, (Reeve) showed me around, showed me the kids and the work ethic that they have is amazing and that's pretty much what got me sealed in," Collins said.

The 31-year-old Collins, who will also be a track and field coach, hopes he and his wide receivers group can make a positive impact on the team this season.

"Were expecting to help contribute to the team in doing whatever we can, whether that's blocking, running routes, catching ball and giving second efforts on every play and helping out special teams wise," he said.