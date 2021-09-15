Victoria East knew there would be many new faces on both sides of the ball with only eight starters returning from 2020.
Three games into the season and those new players have led the Titans to a 2-1 record and a 1-0 start in District 15-5A, Division I following last week’s 60-21 win over Corpus Christi Carroll.
Junior running back Ja Carrien Giles had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career against Carroll, rushing nine times for 126 yards.
“I do my best and do whatever coach tells me to do to help the team,” Giles said. “The line had good blocks for me, so I could find the hole and get to where I needed to go.”
Giles stepped in for running back Alan Jimenez, who graduated in 2020 after consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Titans.
His rushing threat has helped junior quarterback Jadon Williams’ fast offensive start, scoring 13 total touchdowns as East averages 42 points a game.
“We go little by little every chance we get and work hard till we get ready,” Giles said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to win.”
East has to bring its best game Thursday night as the Titans play their third road game in four weeks, facing Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium.
Veterans Memorial is 3-0 all-time against East and won 61-7 last year.
The defending district champions are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, Division I after starting the year 3-0 and averaging 45 points a game.
Veterans Memorial beat Corpus Christi King 52-0 in its district opener.
“We plan to come out hard,” said sophomore Nijahrell Prater. “We have a lot to cover, so we’re going to try to come out more smoothly and prepare for everything sooner.”
Prater, one of two sophomores on East’s roster, has found a home playing safety in the defense while also serving as backup quarterback.
Prater has 17 tackles to go with his two interceptions, including his 54-yard interception return touchdown against Carroll.
“I know it’s a lot and I guess people think it feels more on my chest cause I’m a sophomore,” Prater said, “but really it feels like any other game, any other team, any other practice. I just go out there and do what I do best to help the team.”
Senior Logan Garis is another new face contributing to the defense. A first-year varsity player, Garis has recorded 13 tackles, a fumble recovery, and caught a 51-yard touchdown against Carroll.
One of the top track & field sprinters in the area, Garis and the other newcomers have welcomed the responsibility that comes with playing varsity football.
“It’s just trusting our teammates,” Garis said. “We’re stepping up and trusting them to step into that spot.”
East had a short week to prepare for Veterans Memorial as a result of playing in its second straight Thursday game. But the Titans did not practice Monday as a precaution against inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.
As a result, East only had two days to prepare for one of the top teams in the state.
“We just got to work hard as a team and find our flow together so we can beat them,” Garis said. “Just focus on everything we need to today to help the team.”
East’s defense will have to stop Vets quarterback Elijah Durrette, who has thrown nine touchdowns and rushed for three. Jacob Hernandez has three rushing touchdowns and Cameron De La Pena has four touchdown catches to go with two interceptions on defense.
Offensively, East will have to break through a Vets defense allowing 14 points per game. Nic Guerrero leads the Eagles with six tackles for loss.
