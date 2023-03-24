HALLETTSVILLE — Levi Montgomery played football at Hallettsville and graduated in 1994.
But the return to his alma mater is not quite the homecoming some might imagine.
Montgomery is back in his hometown for the first time since he graduated and enlisted in the Army.
“It feels like a new place with some old … you can feel the bones are the same,” he said. “I’ve been gone a long time.”
Montgomery’s hiring came as a surprise to many, and the former Cuero assistant admits he was among them.
Montgomery, 47, spent a year at Cuero after coaching stops at Bulverde Bracken Christian, Fischer Canyon Lake, Pflugerville Connelly and Bay City.
“I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” Montgomery said. “I just prayed about it and so I went ahead and applied and the next thing you know we’re here.”
Montgomery replaced Tommy Psencik, who announced his retirement in January.
Psencik led the Brahmas to 11 playoff appearances in 13 seasons, including a trip to the 2020 Class 3A, Division I state final.
“Really, it’s to come in and establish relationships,” Montgomery said. “We started today talking about what are going to be our core values. It’s a culture thing.
“You know Tommy did a great job for a lot of years. One of the things about (Cuero coach Jerod) Fikac — I learned a lot of things from that dude as far as energy and positivity and tempo. We’re going to bring that here. Initially, it’s just kind of get to know those kids.”
Montgomery plans to bring elements of Cuero’s offense to Hallettsville, but sees no radical changes.
He will retain offensive coordinator Tim Bridges and defense coordinator Carson Schindler.
“I think it’s easier to retain guys who have done well,” Montgomery said. “It’s not like Hallettsville has been a slouch at football. It’s been good. I think we’re going to be able to work together well.”
Montgomery is looking forward to getting his offseason started and plans to play 7on7 this summer.
But his top priority is continuing the success Hallettsville has had in softball, baseball and track and field.
“Our No. 1 objective is to win a district championship in softball, baseball, and win a district championship in track,” Montgomery said. “People think since I came from Cuero, I’m all about football. You can’t be like that at a 3A school. We need every kid playing football, baseball, basketball and running track, doing golf, everything. We want them playing everything.”