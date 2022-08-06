CUERO — Kyle Weghorst and his senior teammates have had their share of ups and downs during their Cuero football career.

The Gobblers have had three head coaches in the last four years, missed the playoffs a year after winning a state championship, lost an offseason to the COVID-19 pandemic, went winless on the road and lost in the first round of the playoffs before advancing to the state semifinals last season.

The latest shakeup occurred in March when Jerod Fikac came from Georgetown East View to replace Jack Alvarez as the head coach.

“I think we’ve handled it pretty well,” said Weghorst, who earned first-team all-district and all-area honors on the offensive line last season. “We’ve all been through it before and this time we actually got the offseason with him and it was easier so it worked out pretty good.”

The Gobblers have been on the field for a week and Weghorst is encouraged by what he’s seen, especially from the offensive line.

“I think we’re going to be a little bit bigger, I think we’re going to be a little bit stronger and more athletic,” he said. “We should be pretty good up front. Right now, we’re just trying to figure out where everybody is going to be, but I think we have a pretty good idea of who is going to play.”

Fikac and his staff are still in the evaluation stage, but have been pleased with the overall effort and attitude.

“We’re getting a little more sense of how they move,” Fikac said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by some things. We definitely have some things to work on. We’ve still got some position battles that are wide open. I think these first few scrimmages are going to be very important.”

Fikac and offensive coordinator Mike Bonewald are thankful for the time they had in the spring and summer conditioning to install their offensive system.

“Now, it’s just fine-tuning those things,” Fikac said. “Getting the guys in the right positions. Seeing which guys can perform where they’re at and figuring out our depth in different areas.”

Another change Fikac instituted was moving practices from the afternoon to the morning. He plans to continue with early-morning practices when school begins.

“I think the morning gives them a little more energy,” he said. “I know it’s getting up, but the temperature is not…we’re not out there in the 100-degree heat. That can be tough at times because that can start messing with you mentally also. I think it’s a little safer for their body. The kids have done a really good job of getting here ready to go.”

Cuero is ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll. The Gobblers will play scrimmages against Canyon Lake and Sinton before opening the season at El Campo, which is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll.

“It’s high expectations,” Fikac said. “It’s a one-horse town and the entire community gets behind it. You’re competing at a high level every single year. As a coach, that’s what you want. Now, it’s about going to work and continuing to motivate these kids and continue in the right area so we can be successful.”

Weghorst is confident the Gobblers will make the necessary adjustments.

“The main thing is just polish everything up and eliminate mental mistakes,” he said. “We need to all get on the same page.”