A new baseball team is holding registration.
The Victoria Gators is open to homeschool students and students enrolled in a private school which doesn't have a baseball program of its own, said Mark Chavez, who played a role in the team's creation.
"We've got a full team, but if we get more we can start our middle school team," Chavez said.
Head coach Sonny Spearman said the team came together to give kids without access to a program the chance to come together in a competitive environment "and to remain Christ centered."
"Gators is kind of our acronym for: God always, team only, ready, set, gators," Spearman said.
Interested players can bring their gloves to 700 W. Brazos St. on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.