VANDERBILT – Being a head coach of a high school football team is more than just executing the X’s and O’s.
Craig Nairn, who was recently promoted to head coach and athletic director at Industrial from defensive coordinator, knows this first hand.
“When I just thought about defense, it was tough, but I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh man, I gotta get T-shirts for the trainers, and I got to do this and I hope we have enough water bottles.’ Those are things I didn't have to think about, but now it's something I'm concerned with,” Nairn said. “It pulls away from the football a little bit, so luckily, we have great coordinators that pick up the slack.”
However, senior wide receiver and safety Clearence Hosey is enjoying Nairn as the Cobras' head coach.
“I like it a lot. I feel like he’s doing a pretty good job coming from the defensive side to running everything,” Hosey said. “I feel like he knows what he’s doing pretty well, and he’s getting us into that groove too.”
“We expect him to be our go daddy. He's a guy who, if he gets to the second level, he can go and not come back,” Nairn said. “He's super football smart, he's got unbelievable football intelligence, he knows what everybody on the field is doing, and he's gifted. So we want to get him the ball (on offense), and let him kind of take control of our defense as much as possible.”
Hosey is one of five returning starters on offense. There are also three returners on defense.
As to who will be throwing the ball to Hosey is still up in the air, with a quarterback competition brewing between junior Ashton Garza, and senior Aidan Baker.
“I don’t want to say that they’re neck and neck, but they’re close,” Nairn said. “Every day one of those kids is outperforming the other, so I’m not really ready to anoint somebody yet. But they both have their own special qualities that make them capable of being a quarterback.”
The uncertainty serves as motivation for Garza.
“Our coach is telling us that it’s up in the air, so it’s making me want to compete even more for the position,” he said.
Whoever ends up under center at start of the season will be tasked with taking the Cobras to the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Industrial (11-3 in 2021) advanced all the way to the regional finals before falling to Lago Vista, 35-21.
“Obviously we want to replicate that, if not do better," Nairn said. "We always have goals to win district, and win our first game. We just want to keep doing what we do, and if we trust the process, and do what we’re supposed to do the results will follow.”
The Cobras open up their season on Aug. 26, when they host Yoakum.
