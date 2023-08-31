A back and forth affair led to a 2-2 draw in their season opener for the UHV men's soccer team.
The common saying in soccer is that 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in a game. That proved to be the case Thursday afternoon for the Jaguars in their season opener against Texas Wesleyan.
After 53 minutes the Jaguars were up 2-0. The game was evenly played, but it was the Jaguars who were more clinical in their opportunities. The Rams hit the goal post twice in the first half, but the Jaguars found the back of the net twice.
Despite having 20 new players, the Jaguars chemistry in the attack looked crisp, and that was highly evident in their first goal. Graduate midfielder Ryan Naidoo picked up the ball near the midfield line and whipped a pass across the field to junior forward Diby Kouassi who started his run down the right hand side. The pass hit Kouassi in stride and he would proceed to hit a driven cross into the penalty box where freshman striker Einar Rolfsen was in position to get a foot on the cross and direct it into the back of the net, 1-0 Jaguars.
"We had some nice finishes today," UHV head coach Adrian Rigby said. "We had a great switch of play there and a great cross and Einar did a good job getting on the end of it."
After the first goal the Jaguar's confidence only grew. They began to control the action in the final minutes of the first half, and they came out of halftime as the more progressive team.
The Jaguars were constantly in possession, and even when the Rams did get a touch of the ball, UHV would be quick to win it back and get it to their attackers at the halfway line, namely Kouassi, who continued to be a problem for defenders working on the right side. Kouassi missed some time in the preseason and is not all the way fit yet, but he made an impact on the game.
His biggest impact came in the 53rd minute. After attacking down the right side, Kouassi was able to generate a corner kick for the Jaguars. Naidoo would take the corner and loft it into the center of the penalty box where Kouassi, who stands only 5-feet-8-inches would rise up above the defense to head in the Jaguars second goal of the game.
"Diby's not all the way fit yet, but he had some nice moments in there," Rigby said. "He had anice header to score which just proves that you don't have to be the biggest guy on the field and he just needs to get a little bit fitter if he wants to go longer."
Up 2-0 the Jaguars were comfortably ahead, and it proved to be a little too comfortable. In the 67th minute Augustus Aldonis broke through on goal and had his shot saved by sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kaeppeli, but the rebound went right back to Aldonis who tapped it in to make it 2-1. 20 minutes later Pablo Bances would win the ball in the UHV penalty box and fire a shot into the back of the net to tie things up at two.
"We got a little comfortable and a little bit complacent with our passing which is what led to the last goal," Rigby said. "We just didn't see the game out."
The Jaguars did generate one more quality chance, on the edge of the box Naidoo picked up the ball, squared his body towards the goal and fired a shot that ricocheted off the post and away from goal. Seconds later the match ended in a 2-2 draw.