Growth was the one thing Victoria West coach Courtney Boyce was looking for in last week’s scrimmage with Gregory-Portland.

It was the first look at junior quarterback Camden Repper, and running backs Jaxx Rangnow and Kamauri Montgomery in their new position on the offensive side.

The scrimmage was also a tune-up for the Warriors’ defense after graduating six starters from last year’s unit which forced 25 turnovers.

West (6-5 in 2021) came away with seven total takeaways on defense against the Wildcats

Defense has been a focal point this offseason after allowing 34.5 points per game last year.

“You’ve gotta keep people from scoring,” Boyce said. “There’s gotta be a purpose for everyone’s position and what they’re doing. So there’s a great deal of emphasis (on defense). We can always give guys a break on offense. Defensively, they’re staying out there.”

The new-look Warriors will get their first test of the season on Friday when they host San Antonio Davenport at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Repper is hopeful he can show the results of his offseason preparing to be West’s starter.

“I’m hoping to build more confidence inside the pocket,” Repper said. “We have a good connection with our receivers and are building a close relationship with them and trusting everyone as a team.”

The receiver-turned-quarterback completed 11 of 19 passes for 161 yards and added 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown during West’s spring game in May, leaving an impression on the coaching staff ahead of fall practice.

Still, Boyce wanted to see how the junior signal caller responded at the varsity level against the Wildcats, who sacked former quarterback Braden Luedeker eight times in a 53-26 loss for West last year.

+3 Offense stands out at West spring game Victoria West got one answer surrounding the QB situation at its spring game: they're deep at the position.

“I think he showed a lot of poise in the pocket,” Boyce said. “Whenever there was pressure, if any, he knew where to step and get out of it, and made good decisions once he got out of the pocket. He showed a calm, calm presence in the pocket.”

This is the first time Rangnow, a senior, and Montgomery, a junior, have played running back in their careers.

The two combined for 102 tackles on the defensive side last year.

While they will still have plenty of responsibilities at their linebacker positions, they’re excited for the new challenge in the offensive backfield.

“It’s been real fun,” Montgomery said. “I’ve just been focused on making sure I know the plays and my job.”

+3 Victoria West ready to bounce back after early playoff exit Last year, Victoria West lost in the bi-district round of playoffs for the first time ever. The Warriors open practice ready to rebound from that result.

Montgomery’s 4.6-second speed and Rangnow’s physical frame will team up with Zorian Barfield’s speed.

West is hopeful it can lean on its run game heavily this season after rushing for 221.9 yards per game last year.

“I thought they did a good job in pass protection,” Boyce said. “I thought they were patient to hit the hole. I thought when the hole was there, they hit it hard.”

The Wolves (6-4 in 2021) are set to begin their first year of district play in District 13-4, Division I with the likes of Canyon Lake, Marble Falls and Lampasas.

West doesn’t want to overlook Davenport since it returns all of its starters, including 1,000-yard rusher Shastin Golden and 2,000-yard passer Triston Hamlin.

“I think we both scheduled each other to play tough teams and build up towards district,” Boyce said. “The way to do that is to play good competition so your guys are ready.”