PORT LAVACA — An annual $1,000 scholarship will be awarded by the Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association's in memory of Joe Ray Custer from his family.
Custer was a rode saddle broncs, bareback broncs and bulls for 20 years until he was 55 years old. He also rough stock judge at local rodeos.
Custer's son, Kenneth, won the Texas State High School saddle-bronc riding championship as a senior at Calhoun High School in 1988.
Joe Custer's daughters, Molly and Rae Lynn, barrel raced at local rodeos while they were in school.
The $1,000 scholarship Joe Custer Memorial Youth Rodeo Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in a virtual presentation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Calhoun High School Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.