Fans attending the junior varsity game between Corpus Christi Ray and Victoria East on Monday afternoon probably saw a crane beyond the outfield wall at Riverside Stadium.
If they looked closely, they also noticed the new scoreboard installed by the city of Victoria.
The scoreboard is part of the capital improvement projects going on at the stadium, according to Jaymie Heibel, the Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation services manager.
Heibel said the work is funded by the city’s hotel occupancy tax, or HOT funds.
Work was done on the home dressing room, which includes painting and updating lockers for the players, and the city is still in the process of working on the roof over the grandstand.
Future projects include updating the visitor’s dressing room and the repaving the parking lot.
Heibel said the city hopes to work on the parking lot sometime between August and October.
The logos of Victoria East, Victoria West, UHV and the Victoria Generals sit atop the new scoreboard, which includes pitch counts for the home and visiting teams and is easier to read than the previous scoreboard.
Heibel said she hopes the scoreboard will be fully operational sometime this week.
