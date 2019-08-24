HALLETTSVILLE – Blake Sitka doesn’t need to be reminded of last season’s woes.
The Hallettsville senior knows there’s no time to sulk with the Brahmas’ season opener less than a week away.
“We’re ready to go back to the winning mentality that we used to have,” Sitka said. “We have a lot more experience this year, and we have people back who learned the offense and defense last year. This team wants to come out and do things right.”
The Brahmas battled a variety of injuries a season ago with limited numbers.
By last season’s opener, the Brahmas only had 18 players on varsity.
Hallettsville was able to end last year on a high note after capturing a 45-0 District 14-3A, Division I win over Luling in the final week of the season.
But the Brahmas finished with a 3-7 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2010.
“If we go out and knock heads from the start, I feel we can compete well in this district,” Sitka said. “I feel like if we go out with fire and intensity, we can do well.”
Hallettsville offensive lineman Blake Sitka @bjsitka2 ready for his senior season with the Brahmas. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/S2BK3DYg1G— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 21, 2019
The Brahmas are determined to turn things around when they begin the season against Shiner on Friday at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Hallettsville returns 11 starters in defensive end Lance Bludau, wide receiver/defensive back Ty Gerke, linemen Sitka, Landon Sluka, Cody Robert, receiver/outside linebackers Travis Matula, Lane Linhart, running back/defensive back Jonathon Brooks, linebacker Price Pruett and defensive backs Isaac Machacek and Micah Greenwell.
Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik wants his players to focus on team goals rather than individual ambitions.
“I’m seeing a lot of kids willing to sacrifice and do things right,” Psencik said. “Our motto this year is sacrifice, and I think the more we’re willing to sacrifice, the better our team is going to be.”
The Brahmas will have a new quarterback when the season begins.
Senior Lane Linhart will be under center when the Brahmas face the No. 3 Comanches.
Linhart spent the last two seasons playing wide receiver.
“We’re excited about this season,” Linhart said. “We were young last year, but things are looking good. It’s been fun, and I’m looking forward to playing quarterback.”
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart @LaneLinhart on preparing for the season. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/p232YEJJPr— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 21, 2019
Travis Matula is another senior looking to help the younger players.
The Brahmas will have nine sophomores on varsity.
“I feel like our younger guys have intensity and they’re going to bring a lot for us,” the linebacker Matula said. “We’re all coming out hard, and nobody is slacking.”
Hallettsville senior linebacker Travis Matula on the upcoming season. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/V60WriANY5— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 21, 2019
After their meeting with Shiner, the Brahmas will play games against Rice Consolidated, Boling, Columbus and Taft.
“Shiner’s ranked high, and Boling should be better,” Psencik said. “Columbus is expected to be good, and Taft is going to be better. It should be a decent preseason schedule.”
The Brahmas open district play Oct. 11 against Edna.
Games against Yoakum, Goliad, Industrial and Luling will follow.
“If we can get every kid out here to be aggressive and take steps of courage, I feel like we’ll be OK,” Psencik said. “If we can get the kids to start being more physical from the first snap, we feel we can coach them on technique. Whether it’s special teams, offense or defense, we’re trying to get each kid to play a role on this team.”
