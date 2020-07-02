Gage Perry comes from a family of educators.
He always knew he would become a teacher, but unlike his parents and grandparents, he wanted to be a coach.
“I had a ball in my hands from as early as I can remember,” Perry said. “I’m a third generation educator on both sides of my family, but the sports were kind of my thing. This path was natural for me because school has always been my home, and I’ve always loved sports.”
Perry, 30, was announced as the new offensive coordinator at Victoria West during the Victoria ISD school board meeting Tuesday.
He comes to West after a year at Pasadena Memorial High School, where he was the offensive coordinator, with a previous stop as the passing coordinator at Corpus Christi Miller.
“One thing I learned during my time at Pasadena Memorial is that you can’t always know what your offense is going to look like before the season,”Perry said. “Sometimes you have to adapt and do things differently based on your personnel. During my time there we we had to make some adjustments during the season that really helped turn things around.”
“It really showed me as someone who’s been known as a passing guy how important the run game is and how to become more multi-dimensional,” he added.
The Mavericks started the season 1-5 last year before winning four of their final five games to end the season.
Perry will try to bring an up tempo, spread offense to West where the offense takes what the defense gives them.The goal is to have an efficient run game and then take opportunities to stretch the field with the passing game.
“I’m hoping to be a positive role model to these kids and someone they see embodies the passion that I want them to have both on and off the field.”
Perry hasn’t spent much time with his new players but is impressed with what he has seen.
“I’ve only seen a handful of them for about half an hour,” Perry said. “But the one thing I’ve noticed around them and with the film I’ve watched is just he overall vibe. The friendship and the camaraderie that these players have, you can see they’d give anything for each other.”
The hire was an easy decision for Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce.
“He was the best candidate,” Boyce said. “He came across great with references, he’s great with kids and he’s a good person. That’s exactly the type of person we were looking for.”
Boyce was impressed with the offense that Perry ran while at Pasadena Memorial.
“What he runs is super efficient,” Boyce said. “He doesn’t waste time, makes sure everyone knows what they’re doing and that they can go out there and excel at it. He also brings a lot of great ideas to the table, but most importantly his kids know what to do and how to make adjustments.”
VISD has suspended summer workouts until July 13, but Perry is excited to get to work when things start back up.
“I was prepared for it, and and it aligned pretty perfectly for me to get there and join them,” he said. “I’m extremely excited, interacting with Coach Boyce and hearing his vision for the program and how he’s letting me come in and put my hand in things, I truly appreciate it and I just can’t wait to get out there and spend some more time with these kids.”
