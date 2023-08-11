YOAKUM — Zachary Taylor is used to making the most of any situation he’s put in.
The senior has attended nine different schools in three states due to his father, Roderick Taylor, having to move his family after accepting different football coaching jobs.
The past three years were steady for Zachary Taylor, who spent the entire time at Del Rio High School, where he played quarterback.
However, the 6-foot-4 Army football commit will don a different jersey this season, after transferring to Yoakum in January. His dad will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
“I’m really excited,” Zachary Taylor said about playing for Yoakum. “First year and being able to play football here and I think we’re going to have a really good season.”
Last season, Taylor threw for 1,852 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 475 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Class 6A Rams.
He joins a Bulldogs team that went 4-7 (2-2 in district) last season and fell to Cameron Yoe in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
However, this year’s team is going to feature 14 returning starters, seven at the skill position. One of those is Ty Gordon, who was last season’s starting quarterback but is listed as a running back and wide receiver.
“We have a lot of potential on this team,” Zachary Taylor said. “The skill guys in particular, we have really good skill there and I’m loving the way that our line is blocking and I think it’s going to be a really good year.”
Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson knows the addition of Taylor will benefit the entire team.
“Zachary is a taller kid," Robinson said. "He can see the field better. He can run. He’s a good football player and a high-character kid. It also allows us to play Ty (Gordon) on both sides of the ball.”
Taylor, who was a part of Yoakum’s 400-meter relay team that advanced to the state meet in May, is looking forward to being coached by his dad one last season before he goes to play for Army.
“My dad’s been my coach since I’ve been little," he said. "He’s always been a quarterback coach or he’s just been around. It’s fun having him there and since this is the last season I’m really looking forward to it.”
Roderick Taylor knows he will be able to get the most out of his son this season.
“He’s an extremely unselfish person and with the playmakers that we have that’s going to go really well together,” he said. “He’s a guy that’s going to bring some leadership and some poise coming from 6A football.”
As to why Taylor chose to commit to play for the school in West Point, New York, the academics side played just as large of a role as the football did.
"It's a really good program, especially the school situation," he said. "They want you to succeed as a person and then as you're a grown up."
Yoakum will open its season Aug. 25 hosting Industrial in a non-district game.