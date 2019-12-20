The Warriors were going for their third win in four District 30-5A games on Friday when they matched up with Corpus Christi Ray (7-11, 1-4) and were able to get the victory, defeating the Lady Texans 48-33.
West (10-9, 3-1) jumped out to an early lead behind four first quarter points from both Aliza Scott and Alana Johnson. The Warriors continued their play and went into the locker room with a double-digit lead at halftime.
“We’ve been working on keeping the ball and protecting and we did that well in the first half but there were stretches in the second half where we needed to be better,” she said. “It’s something we are going to continue working on and hopefully we become more mature at times and take our time and look at different options instead if making up our minds before we scan the court.”
Wilson thinks that coaching has been a big reason for West’s start.
“Everyday out coach shows us what we need to do to improve,” she said. “Then it’s up to us to come out and listen and execute and we are getting better at that. We work hard and I think that we will just continue to get better as the season keeps going.”
Ashley Giesalhart finished the night with 14 points for West, but Jimenez thought others on the team stepped up as well with Scott finished with double digit points and Alana Johnson finishing with 8.
“All of the coaches have been talking to the team about having more confidence,” Jimenez said. “All of the players are capable of scoring but sometimes when they get the ball they don’t take care of it or don’t make the correct read but there were some signs of improvement tonight. Most of these girls have never played together before and I think with time and hard work that we will continue to make strides, but we still have a lot more to improve on in that area.”
Wilson is still finding her place with the team but said she thinks the Warriors are capable of big things this season.
“We’re capable of beating anyone if we just keep our head on straight,” Wilson said. “I think we can go far if we continue to work everyday and improve on the little things.”
District 30-5AVictoria West 48, CC Ray 33
Points: (VW) Daidree Zarate 1, Dailynn Zarate 1, Aaliyah Castillo 6, Jamia Wilson 2, Ashley Giesalhart 14, Aliza Scott 10, Lizzie Adams 2, Alana Johnson 8, Haleigh Reyes Khylea Hawkins 2 (R) Karaly Cruz 8, Journee Williams 1, Leiloni James 21, Alysa Hernandez 1, Jaylien Medina 2.
Halftime: West 26, Ray 14; 3-pointers: Giesalhart 2; Records: West 10-9, 3-1; Ray 7-11, 1-4.
