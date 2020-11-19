Victoria West’s motto this year is “no shortcuts ... let’s work.”
In a year filled with so many obstacles and adversity, that motto has ringed true more than ever.
“We all have that mindset of going out there and giving it everything we have,” said senior running back Adam Diaz. “It’s my and a lot of our senior years. I just go out there and try to ball out for all my teammates, and this is just a great team to be a part of.”
Another motto for the program has always been “next man up.”
“This entire team has taken that phrase to heart and understands that,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “At any point, whether it’s during a game or not, you could be the person who needs to step up. For the coaches, it’s always something that’s been important to us, but it’s even more so this year, and all the backups and third stringers are ready.”
When West (5-1, 5-0) starting running back Chase Patek was forced to miss last week’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Moody, Diaz knew he would be the one who needed to step up.
“Patek is a very good player, so I just wanted to come in and fill his shoes,” Diaz said. “I tried to do the best I could to run the ball, and my line opened holes for me. I trust them, and they did a great job.”
Diaz responded by rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors 49-21 win.
“Adam’s preparation in practice all year had set him up for success,” Boyce said. “He had played a lot with the first team, so that was an advantage as well, and he has just been prepared all year to step in when needed.”
West will look to keep its five-game win streak alive on Friday when it faces Corpus Christi Carroll at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Carroll is 1-6 on the season and 1-5 in district. The Tigers have lost three straight games and come off a 42-14 loss to Flour Bluff last week.
“They play with a lot of heart, and they have some speed,” said senior safety Johnny Martinez. “We know they’re going to come out and play hard. They want to win, and they want to beat every opponent. They’re not going to give it to us, and we have to give them our best game.”
Boyce knows how important it is to not underestimate an opponent.
“Carroll is the most improved team in our district from last year,” he said. “They know what they’re doing and they execute very well. They’ve shown spurts against some very good teams. We respect them and know how focused we have to be.”
Martinez is focused on taking it one week at a time and believes if the Warriors do that they will have success.
“We want to go far in the playoffs and to do that we have to keep winning these games,” he said. “This week could potentially be our last home game as seniors, so we want to make sure we go out, get that first seed and have a home playoff game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.