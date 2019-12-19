This will be a difficult holiday break for the Nicholson family.
Bobby and Kim Nicholson have been reassigned from their positions at Goliad.
Bobby Nicholson has been the athletic director and head football coach for the past four seasons. Kim Nicholson was the head softball coach last season.
Bobby Nicholson said he was told the school district wanted to go in a different direction.
“They don’t really need a reason,” Bobby Nicholson said. “All I know is that I’ve done everything I could to try and make Goliad proud of our athletes and what they stand for. I’m proud of the character building we do to turn them into people."
Goliad superintendent Dave Plymale said Tim Collins would take over as interim athletic director.
“Coach Nicholson is assuming another administrative role in the district as he pursues other career opportunities," Plymale said in a statement. "We appreciate his contributions to GISD and wish him and his family the best.
"Mr. Tim Collins, Goliad HS asistant principal, has been appointed interim athletic director. Mr. Collins is a former coach who has 34 years experience including stints as athletic director at GISD and Kenedy ISD. We are fortunate to have Mr. Collins on staff to assume this role during this transition period."
Bobby Nicholson had an overall record of 31-18 and led the Tigers to three playoff appearances, including the school’s first quarterfinal berth in 2017.
Nicholson previously coached at Yoakum for nine seasons and Pleasanton for 14 seasons.
“They’ve done a lot of things for me,” Nicholson said. “I’m sorry but it’s not about winning and losing. It never has been. It’s about building men of character and women of character. It’s about a coaching staff that has integrity and that’s what it should be all about to me and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Goliad finished 1-9 this season and went 1-4 in District 14-3A, Division I.
“It’s just one of those years where the kids played hard and I stood up for them all year,” Bobby Nicholson said. “We went to work as soon as we could rebuilding and keeping their minds right for them as interpersonal development and character development as far as character stuff and that’s all I knew to do.”
Kim Nicholson led the Tigerettes to the District 29-3A championship and the area round of the playoffs before finishing with a 25-3-1 record.
Kim Nicholson was named the district’s coach of the year.
