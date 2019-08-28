Nixon-Smiley coach Pablo Ybarra knows last season was a rebuilding year for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs showed signs of success by staying in games, but couldn’t capitalize.
“The main thing is staying healthy, staying focused and playing together,” Ybarra said. “We have to finish games. We would start off really good, but we couldn’t finish a game completely. We will have to finish games to win.”
Nixon-Smiley finished 0-10 overall and 0-5 in District 15-3A, Division II.
But Ybarra likes what he’s seen so far during scrimmages and practices.
“I like the attitude,” Ybarra said. “The attitude is good, and we’re stronger physically and faster. The main thing is staying healthy. We can’t afford to lose anybody.”
The Mustangs have nine returning starters and will look to players such as quarterback Benito Perez; running back Xavier Arias; receivers Mario Ponce and Javen Mendiola; offensive linemen Mateo Abrego, Josiah Montoya and Zac Perez; and linebackers Chris Brown and Dario Jantes.
“That’s what we’re excited about,” Ybarra said. “We have a good number of kids who understand the concept of playing varsity football.”
The Mustangs begin the season Aug. 30 against Pettus.
The team will open district play Oct. 11 at Poth.
“Poth should be a strong team,” Ybarra said. “Natalia is going to be tough and Stockdale. The third and fourth spots are wide open.”
