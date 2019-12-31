BELTON — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Sam Moore has been named to the D3hoops.com basketball Team of the Week for the period ending December 30th.
Moore, a junior from Nixon-Smiley, helped lead the Cru to a 3-0 record over that span.
Moore averaged 27 points, nearly eight assists and more than six rebounds per game.
Moore opened the period with 35 points, six assists and four rebounds in a win over Concordia. He was 4-6 from 3-point range in that victory.
Moore followed with a 22-point, 12-assist double-double in a win over Whitman College.
He finished out the week by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning jumper with 2.8 seconds left in a 74-72 win over #9 Wisconsin-Platteville. Moore also had eight rebounds in that victory.
Moore was the MVP of the Advocate's all-area team in 2015.
