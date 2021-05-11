Nixon-Smiley will begin the 2021 season with a new head football coach.
Pablo Ybarra has announced that he is retiring.
Ybarra was the head coach at Nixon-Smiley for three seasons.
The Mustangs went 7-23 during Ybarra’s tenure and made one playoff appearance.
Nixon-Smiley had a 3-6 record last season and went 1-5 in District 15-3A, Division II.
Ybarra coached for over 30 seasons, including stops at Hondo, Cotulla and Lyford.
Carlton McKinney, the athletic director at Nixon-Smiley, said the district will accept applications for Ybarra’s replacement through Saturday and interviews are expected to begin next week.
McKinney said the district hopes to name a new coach before the end of the month.
