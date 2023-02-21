Industrial (22-10) made a push in the third quarter, eventually cutting their deficit to only seven points late in the fourth quarter.
However, Martinez made clutch free throws down the stretch to seal a 45-38 victory and advance to the area round where the Mustangs will match up with Poth.
“I wanted this my whole life,” said Martinez, who ended the game with a team-high 12 points. “It was great making the playoffs my first time and especially it being my last year.”
The Mustangs showed out in the first two quarters, getting out to a 37-12 lead at halftime. However, they scored just four points in the next 12 minutes of action to let the Cobras back into the game.
“We have the capabilities of (getting off to a hot start), the problem is after that,” said Nixon-Smiley head coach Carlton McKinney. “We kind of laxed, but we have to understand that in the playoffs no one is going to take it easy. (Industrial) got down but they’re a perennial playoff team so they’re going to play hard and our kids have to realize that.”
It was Cobras’ senior Braxton Warren who helped lead the charge for his team in the third quarter, recording 10 points.
However, the Cobras were only able to score six points in the fourth quarter as a team to end their season in the bi-district round.
“When you give a team a 25-point head start, I think we cut it to seven or six, but it’s hard to come back from a 25-point deficit,” said Industrial head coach Rusty Roe. “We played hard at the end and we kept getting after it but eventually, the first half did us in.”
Class 3A Bi-Distrcit Playoff
Nixon-Smiley 45, Industrial 38
Points: (NS) Brayden Martinez 12, Dustin Mejia 10, Braxton Regalado 8, Carl White 8, Tristan Mikesh 4, Luke Mass 3; (I) Braxton Warren 10, Clearance Hosey 7, Ross Walkingshaw 7, Christian Martinez 4. Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 37-12. 3-pointers: (NS) Mejia 2, Mass 1; (I) Hosey, Alexander, Warren 1. Records: Nixon-Smiley 23-5, Industrial 22-10.