Victoria West didn’t have to wait long to find out why Gregory-Portland is the top-ranked team in the state and sits atop the District 29-5A standings.
The Wildcats put on a display of what has allowed them to win 17 consecutive games in the top of the first inning.
Gregory-Portland scored four runs before going on to a 9-3 win Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
“You learn a lot,” said West junior Dawson Orsak. “We might have lost, but we learned a lot form this game. We’re going to come back even stronger.”
The Wildcats (19-0-1, 5-0) batted around in the first inning despite hitting only two balls out of the infield.
Walker Janek started the game by beating out a grounder to shortstop, and Gregory-Portland loaded the bases with singles by Easton Dowell and Gage Glenig.
Colby Orrell then reached on a suicide-squeeze bunt between the pitcher’s mound and first base that allowed two runners to score.
The Wildcats reloaded the bases on a hit batsman and a walk before adding two runs on an error.
“We can’t play catch,” said West coach Manuel Alvarado. “That’s the name of the game. That first ground ball set the tone for the game. We play catch, we’re in the ballgame. I thought Blane (Zeplin) and Dawson (Kallus) did a great job on the mound.”
Zeplin settled in after the first inning and held Gregory-Portland without a hit through the fifth inning.
The Warriors (10-7, 2-2) were playing without Colten Matus, who was ejected after Tuesday’s win over Victoria East and suspended for the game.
But they cut the lead in half in the fourth when Adam Diaz was hit by a pitch, Orlando Di Leo singled and Trey Pacheco drew a walk to load the bases.
Jace Mitscherling walked to bring home a run, and Di Leo scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Brayden Goode.
“I thought we did a good job putting the ball in play,” Alvarado said. “Of course, we left a couple of runners on, but we’re putting the ball in play. It’s not like we were striking out the whole time.”
The Wildcats broke the game open in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on only one hit.
Gregory-Portland took advantage of a wild pitch on a third strike, a walk and two West throwing errors.
“We can take this and learn from watching them,” Alvarado said. “We haven’t got a bunt down all year and they make it look easy. It’s not hard. We’ve just got to take care of the little things.”
The Warriors scored their final run in the sixth when Pacheco doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and came home on a balk.
“We’re still there,” Orsak said. “We can compete with all these teams. We have to bring it all together.”
District 29-5A
Gregory-Portland 9, Victoria West 3
G-P 400 004 1 – 9 6 1
West 000 201 0 – 3 6 3
W: Robbie Spencer. L: Blane Zeplin. Highlights: (GP) Walker Janek 2-for-3, 2 R, SB, RBI; Gage Glenig 1-for-2, R; Colby Orrell 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs. (W) Blake Buzzell 2-for-3; Trey Pacheco 1-for-2, 2B, R; Orlando Di Leo 1-for-3, R. Records: Gregory-Portland 19-0-1, 5-0; West 10-7. 2-2.
