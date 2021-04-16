SHINER — Shiner pitcher Ryan Peterson started the game throwing a wet baseball from a rain-soaked mound.
But Peterson wasn’t going to use the conditions as an excuse for a difficult start against Weimar.
“The mound was a little wet,” Peterson said. “But that doesn’t matter. They just came out aggressive.”
Neither Peterson nor his teammates let the slow start bother them.
Peterson went on to strike out 12 and yield just three hits before reaching the 110-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh inning of the No. 1 Comanches’ 5-3 District 28-2A win Friday night at Green-Dickson Park.
“I found more control after the first inning,” Peterson said. “I had better location with all my pitches.”
Shiner (19-2) improved to 9-0 in district by sweeping the series from the No. 5 Wildcats (15-5-1, 7-2).
The Comanches moved within a game of clinching at least a share of the district championship and the top seed for the playoffs.
“Ryan battled out there,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He had a rough start but he kept his composure. He pitched a strong game from then on. We know Ryan is going to compete every time he takes the mound.”
Weimar took advantage of a walk, an error and a pair of passed balls to score two runs in the first inning.
Shiner cut the lead in half on an RBI grounder by Bryce Filip in the second inning, before Weimar responded with an RBI single by Jagger Fishbeck in the fourth inning.
“We know Weimar has always had a good baseball program,” Boedeker said. “We’ve had a lot of battles over the years. I was proud of the way our kids didn’t panic and hung in there.”
The Comanches took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run single by Filip, who scored on a triple by A.J. Patek.
“I was just looking for a good pitch to put in play,” Filip said. “We knew we could come back. We just stayed together and helped each other out.”
Shiner added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wenske in the fifth.
Peterson allowed only one runner to reach base after Fishbeck’s hit and picked him off.
Connor Winkenwerder yielded a infield hit and a walk before getting the final out on a strikeout.
“He’s a dang good pitcher,” Weimar coach Ray Ramos said of Peterson. “His command is great and he does a good job of changing his velocity and mixing up his pitches.”
Shiner can wrap up the top seed and at least a share of the district championship with a win over Schulenburg.
“It feels good,” Filip said. “We need to keep coming out to practice and working hard and it will pay off.”
District 28-2A
Shiner 5, Weimar 3
Weimar 200 100 0 – 3 3 2
Shiner 010 300 x – 5 7 2
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Brady Henke. S: Connor Winkenwerder. Highlights: (W) Jagger Fishbeck 1-for-2, RBI; Jose Ramirez 1-for-1. (S) Peterson 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO, 1-for-3; Bryce Filip 1-for-2, R, 3 RBIs, SB; A.J. Patek 1-for-3, 3B, RBI; Christian Wagner 2-for-3, 2 R. Records: Weimar 15-5-1, 7-2; Shiner 19-2, 9-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.