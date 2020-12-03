So much has changed since the UIL released its realignment in February.
The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the athletic world in ways never imaginable.
Seasons were canceled or delayed, practices were pushed back, schedules were adjusted, and games were postponed or called off.
But the expectation of Shiner and Refugio meeting in the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinals held true to form.
The No. 1 Comanches (11-0) and No. 2 Bobcats (11-0) will square off at 1 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
There’s little doubt players from both teams have been anticipating this game since Refugio rallied in the fourth quarter to capture a 45-43 win over Shiner in the regional round last season.
But the coaches did their best to keep their team’s attention on the task at hand.
Shiner pulled out a 44-34 season-opening win over Hallettsville, which is playing in the Class 3A, Division I quarterfinals, and survived seven turnovers to defeat East Bernard 13-7 in overtime.
But the Comanches won their other games by a margin of no less than 27 points.
“You obviously have to take a one week at a time approach and make it about yourself getting better and knowing there’s a quality team that’s very talented down the road,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “You know you have to get yourself prepared throughout the course of the season to get yourself ready for that.
“It’s something that doesn’t happen all at once,” he added. “It’s a process that starts the first day of practice and you know the level you have to get to, to have the opportunity to be successful.”
Refugio had to rebuild its offense, but rode a defense that held nine of its opponents to seven points or less.
“Our kids have great savvy,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “There are a lot of things that a lot of coaches have to worry about that I don’t. Our kids in their minds can’t wait for the Shiner game, but they’ve got enough savvy to know that they’ve got a tradition to protect and they’re going to take care of business along the way.”
Shiner’s offense has been virtually unstoppable, producing at least 41 points against every opponent except East Bernard.
“Shiner is the most talented 2A team I’ve seen in a long team,” Herring said. “They’re not weak anywhere. They’ve got four or five running backs that any 2A team in the state would kill for. They’ve got two Division I backs in the backfield and a college quarterback. It’s a great program and they’ve got 21 seniors and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
The Bobcats have been inconsistent at times on offense, but scored at least 36 points in every game.
“They’re still very talented,” Boedeker said. “They have a lot of weapons. They’re still big on the offensive line. They just reload offensively. They do multiple things well. Defensively, they really fly to the football. It’s a very talented team and that’s why they’re still playing.”
Shiner began the season at the top of the rankings and lived up to its billing while seeking a third state championship.
“It has its advantages when you are in a situation where there is some pressure on you,” Boedeker said. “We haven’t had that in a while, but we practice that way and our guys know that. We try to prepare for a 0-0 ballgame where we have to keep them out of the end zone or we have to get that big touchdown. It’s really not a big concern for us. We just play one play at a time and whatever happens, happens and always hope for the best.”
Refugio won its fifth state championship last season, and the Bobcats have not wavered from their goal of winning another title.
“Our kids love playing a meaningful game against a real good football team,” Herring said. “They look forward to the challenge, especially when we’re an underdog. Our kids believe they’re supposed to win, and they believe they can win.”
Refugio wide receiver Ethan Perez comes up with a big catch to bring the Bobcats within one point of Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio Head Coach Jason Herrington talks to his team after the come from behind victory over Shiner Friday in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor rolls in for one of his five touchdowns against Refugio Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite Taylors 290 yards the Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio head coach Jason Herring hugs team Chaplin T. Wayne Price after the Bobcats’ come from behind victory over Shiner on Friday in a Class 2A, Division I regional playoff at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor tiptoes past Refugio's Jordan Kelley on his way to a Comanche touchdown Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat Shiner 45-43.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, slips past several Shiner defenders for positive yardage Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor pushes past Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro as Antwaan Gross closes in to make the stop during Friday's Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Austin Ochoa runs the ball on the quarterback keeper for the first down against Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro lifts his arms in celebration after clawing his way in on a two point conversion Friday against Shiner in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio wide receiver Ethan Perez comes up with a big catch to bring the Bobcats within one point of Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio Head Coach Jason Herrington talks to his team after the come from behind victory over Shiner Friday in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor rolls in for one of his five touchdowns against Refugio Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite Taylors 290 yards the Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio head coach Jason Herring hugs team Chaplin T. Wayne Price after the Bobcats’ come from behind victory over Shiner on Friday in a Class 2A, Division I regional playoff at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor tiptoes past Refugio's Jordan Kelley on his way to a Comanche touchdown Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat Shiner 45-43.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, slips past several Shiner defenders for positive yardage Friday during a Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor pushes past Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro as Antwaan Gross closes in to make the stop during Friday's Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Austin Ochoa runs the ball on the quarterback keeper for the first down against Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro lifts his arms in celebration after clawing his way in on a two point conversion Friday against Shiner in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
NOTES: Refugio will be the home team.
The teams have met seven times and Refugio leads the series 6-1.
Refugio beat Holland 49-12 in last season’s quarterfinal at the Alamodome. Shiner’s last appearance at the Alamodome was a 20-14 bi-district win over D’Hanis in 2002.
The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday night’s game between Timpson and Beckville.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.