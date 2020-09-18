EAST BERNARD – Shiner believes it has the talent to defeat any team, provided it doesn’t beat itself.
The Comanches came close to self-destruction Friday night at Memorial Stadium before escaping with a 13-7 overtime win over East Bernard.
Doug Brooks' 10-yard touchdown run on Shiner’s first possession in overtime allowed the Comanches to maintain their perfect record despite turning the ball over seven times.
“We just overcame adversity,” Brooks said. “We came out with a plan and got the job done. It happened last week and it happened the week before. You learn from your mistakes and get better and that’s what we do as a team.”
The Comanches, ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll, improved to 4-0 despite losing five fumbles and having two passes intercepted.
“We definitely didn’t play our best game overall,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We had some mistakes offensively and unfortunate things that happened at difficult times. But give credit to our kids. They responded well defensively and gave us some stops and gave us another chance to score. That was a really good football team we played and our kids never quit.”
The Brahmas, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll, recovered fumbles at its own 21, Shiner’s 40, Shiner’s 29, its own 17, and its own 26.
East Bernard (3-1) also took over at the Shiner 32 and Shiner 40 after interceptions.
But the Brahmas’ lone score came on a 10-yard run by quarterback Dallas Novicke in the first quarter.
“Coach always says stay the course and believe in what the course is and that’s what we did,” said Shiner linebacker Colter Darilek. “We just had to stay focused on the game and just keep locked in.”
Shiner scored its lone touchdown on a 37-yard run by Trevor Haynes with 3:42 left in the second quarter.
The Comanches rushed for 333 yards, but turned the ball over on seven of their 12 possessions.
“Our backs try to run hard and that extra effort is causing that,” Boedeker said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of securing the football, especially in traffic when we’re making a move, or making a cut we’ve still got to keep two hands on it. But our athletes are being athletes and those things happen some time.”
East Bernard did not have a first down in the fourth quarter, and had issues with its kicking game. The Brahmas missed two field goals and had one blocked.
“Our defense stepped up and played in the red zone multiple times,” Doug Brooks said. “We shut them down. The defense did their job.”
The Comanches came close to winning on the final play of the fourth quarter, but Connor Winkenwerder’s 43-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright.
"It was our game from the jump we just had too many mistakes," Doug Brooks said. "But we got the job done."
East Bernard made one first down in overtime before missing a 25-yard field goal attempt.
Zane Rhodes, who rushed for 114 yards on nine carries, gained 11 yards on Shiner’s first play. Doug Brooks ran for 4 on the second play before bulling his way into the end zone on the third play.
“Our kids never quit,” Boedeker said. “No matter how bad things got they never got down, they never pointed fingers at each other, they just kept playing football and ended up getting a good result out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.