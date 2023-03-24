Victoria West players and coaches gathered in left field Friday night at Riverside Stadium after the conclusion of a difficult week.
The Warriors squared off twice against No. 4 Corpus Christi Ray in District 29-5A north zone games and were outscored 25-1.
The outcome Friday stung even more as the Warriors failed to get a hit against Ray starter Christian Martinez in a 15-0 loss that was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“We don’t play a slouch,” said West head coach Austin Molinari. “There’s not a slouch in the district. This isn’t summer ball. This isn’t a collection of a bunch of dudes that are just going to play for fun to get at-bats. These are dudes who are competing for playoff spots and know they are capable of doing it.”
The Warriors' (6-12-1, 0-2) only baserunner against Martinez was TK Rollins, who drew a leadoff walk in the second inning.
West struck out eight times and hurt itself by committing four errors.
“Tonight was just a failure to execute on the mound,” Molinari said. “That’s nothing against them. They’re good. They’re loaded. I think we have the kids that can compete and at least hang with them. The difference is they’re just used to winning and they know how to win and that’s what we’ve got to learn how to do.”
The Texans (19-3, 2-0) had 13 hits and scored multiple runs in four innings, including four in the first, six in the second, and three in the third.
“Maturity is part of it,” Molinaro said. “But it’s building confidence. A lot of these kids — like the kids we had from last year – they know what this feels like. Unfortunately, it’s kind of been the way West baseball has gone. There just hasn’t been a ton of success.”
The Warriors still have time to make a push for a playoff spot, but Molinaro knows it won’t come without a lot of improvement.
“It’s just practice and that’s what it comes down to is building the kids’ confidence in practice,” he said. “Putting them in situations where they can be successful and learning to do little things right. In this game, it makes a difference.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Corpus Christi Ray 15, Victoria West 0
Ray 463 20 — 15 13 0
West 000 00 — 0 0 4
W: Christian Martinez. L: Dominick Martinez. Highlights: (CCR) Martinez 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K; Jack Bell 2-for-3, 2 3B, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Tinajero 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Juan Garcia 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Records: Ray 19-3, 2-0; West 6-12-1, 0-2.