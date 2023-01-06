SHINER — Flatonia made a run to the regional quarterfinals last season without one of its top players.
Holden Kloesel is back from a knee injury, and the Bulldogs are taking advantage of being at full strength.
“If there was a silver lining to him being hurt last year, it was that all of our other players got a little bit better,” said Flatonia head coach Chris Sodek. “This year, we have Holden back, which is a great thing. We’re kind of doing our job of learning to play together and learning to share the ball. We’re doing a good job of distributing it equally, and that makes us tougher. It makes us better because the defense can’t prepare for one or two guys.”
Flatonia had three players in double figures and ran off with a 79-47 District 28-2A win over Shiner on Friday night at the Shiner gym.
The No. 4 Bulldogs improved to 21-2 on the season and 3-0 in district play.
“We’ve always had great team chemistry,” Kloesel said. “I feel like with me as another weapon to draw defenses. It helps me because I can find them. It opens everything up and with Jaidyn (Guyton) being the athlete he is. It makes it really easy.”
Guyton led Flatonia with 20 points. Kloesel had 18, and Keyshaun Green added 13.
“This was probably my best game of the year, and Keyshaun has had his best game,” Kloesel said. “Every night it’s someone new, so that’s what’s great about our team.”
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first 11 points and led 20-5 after Camden Bosl made one of their six 3-pointers with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
Flatonia created a number of scoring opportunities with its full-court pressure.
“We like to run other teams and force the tempo,” Guyton said. “We play fast and push other teams to make turnovers.”
Ryan Peterson had 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for the Comanches (5-8, 1-0).
Despite the setback, Peterson has seen considerable improvement this season.
“We’re definitely a lot better than last year,” he said. “We’ve gotten our legs under us, and we’re trying to keep going and look further into district and win those games.”
Sodek has been pleased with Flatonia’s performance this season but wants to make sure the team's focus remains on district play.
“We just want to win,” he said. “I think a lot of times you let ‘how far do we want to go?’ get in the way. I just want to be a string of 1-0s, and it was like that when I had my good teams at Mumford. We had a good week of practice. We weren’t perfect by any means, but I think we executed very well overall.”
District 28-2A
Boys
Flatonia 79, Shiner 47
Points: (F) Keyshaun Green 13, Duke Sodek 4, Camden Bosl 5, Holden Kloesel 18, Dayton Cliffe 6, Luke Law 6, Beck Zimmerman 3, Jaidyn Guyton 20, Keegan Green 5. (S) Brode Prove 2, Ryan Peterson 20, Carson Schuette 4, Jared Werner 5, Drew Wenske 4, Micah Carson 10, Kyle Muhlstein 2.
Halftime: Flatonia 38-18. 3-pointers: Kloesel 2, K. Green, Bosl, Cliffe, K. Green, Peterson 3, Carson. Records: Flatonia 21-2, 3-0; Shiner 5-8, 1-1.
Girls
Shiner 48, Flatonia 41
Points: (F) Sodek 19, Betak 2, Bonds 7. Scott 11, Vinklarek 2. (S) Patek 5, Palmer 5, Sevcik 3, Vancura 20, Lenehan 15.
Halftime: Shiner 19-17. 3-pointers: Sodek 5, Scott 3.