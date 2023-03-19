SHREVEPORT — UHV dropped both games of its Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader at No. 4-ranked LSU-Shreveport on Sunday.
The Jaguars lost 6-1 in Game 1, and 5-1 in Game 2.
Raul Lopez had an RBI in the sixth inning of Game 1, and Victoria West graduate Cade Mitscherling had one in the second inning of Game 2.
With a single in the fifth inning of Game 2, Lopez extended his hitting streak to five games. His RBI moved his season total to 27, which leads the team.
The Jaguars also got hits from Westley Schields, Ty Williams, Jose Montanez, and Jean Gonzalez Cortes.
Julian Garcia was the pitcher of record for UHV (12-17, 6-6) in Game 1. Victoria East graduate Brady Parker took the loss in Game 2.
Both threw five innings for the Jaguars. Parker struck out four batters in his outing.
The Pilots improved to 22-6 on the season and 12-3 in conference.
UHV will travel to Texas College for a three-game series starting at 2 p.m. Friday. They will return home for a single game against DePauw University on March 26.
