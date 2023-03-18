SHREVEPORT — UHV fell to No. 4-ranked LSU-Shreveport 7-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a three-game Red River Athletic Conference series.
Westley Schields led the Jaguars' offense, going a season-best 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.
The Houston native's RBI double in the eighth scored Jean Gonzalez Cortes and capped UHV's scoring.
Ty Williams hit his third home run of the year with a solo shot in the seventh inning.
The Pilots improved to 20-6 on the year and 10-3 in conference.
Raul Lopez opened the scoring for UHV (12-15, 6-4) with an RBI double in the second inning to score Schields and pull within 2-1.
It was the Lopez's team-leading 26th RBI this year.
Hayden Leopold extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the ninth inning.
Mason Longoria was the pitcher of record for the Jaguars, throwing 6.1 innings in which he struck out four batters.
The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday with a doubleheader starting at noon.
0