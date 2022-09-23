GANADO — Dalton Brooks ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead No. 4 Shiner to a 50-12 win over Ganado in the District 15-2A, Division I opener for both teams on Friday night at Indian Stadium.
Brooks scored on runs of 6, 54, 72 and 69 yards and caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Peterson.
The Comanches improved to 4-1. Ganado, which dropped to 4-1, scored on a pair of touchdown passes from Kyle Bures-Guerrero to Landon Hicks.
In the first half, Brooks ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead Shiner to a 30-7 lead before the break.
Ganado’s lone score in the first half came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bures-Guerrero with 9 seconds left in the second quarter.
Shiner came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state poll. The Comanches bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hallettsville and defeated Industrial, Poth and East Bernard.
“I feel like we’re getting to that point,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “Everybody is starting to figure out what their role is and they’re improving individually at each of their positions on offense and defense. It’s starting to come together slowly. It’s a process we have to trust and the kids are doing a good job with it.”
Ganado is hoping to continue its best start since 2011.
“We’re excited about it,” said Ganado head coach Josh Ervin. “There’s still a lot that we’ve got to clean up to reach the goals that we set out.”