Dalton Brooks has no doubt Shiner is ready to begin District 15-2A, Division I competition.

The Comanches (3-1) have bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hallettsville to win three consecutive games.

“We’re getting everybody to buy in,” Brooks said. “Once we get that, it’s going to click and we know what kind of team we have. What we have here is a special team.”

The Comanches will put their No. 4 state ranking on the line when they take on Ganado (4-0) in the district opener for both teams at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ganado’s Indian Stadium.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a little better each week,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’ve been stressing playing faster and more physically and the kids have responded up to this point.”

Ganado has also responded to first-year coach Josh Ervin, who was the offensive coordinator last season.

“I feel like their mind set has been a lot stronger this year,” Ervin said. “We’ve hit adversity a few times, especially in the East Bernard game, but they found a way to overcome it.”

Like Brooks, who plays running back and safety, Ganado has a four-year starter in Kyle Bures-Guerrero, who plays quarterback and linebacker.

“Kyle has been a starter for four years,” Ervin said. “We can do a lot more than if we had a quarterback who hadn’t been a starter. He’s been a great leader and he’s been playing great this year.”

Ganado had its biggest test in Week 3 from East Bernard before scoring with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Bures-Guerrero to Cain Hayden to capture a 27-22 win.

“We’re excited about it,” Ervin said. “There’s still a lot that we’ve got to clean up to reach the goals that we set out.”

Shiner was tested by Poth in Week 3. Brooks scored on a 1-yard run with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter and then broke numerous tackle attempts to run for two points in a 22-21 win.

“That was the fight and the heart of this team,” Brooks said. “When we played Poth, we either had to score or lose the game. Everybody was tired and everybody was gassed, but we kicked it up another gear and came up with another win.”

Shiner overcame a slow start last season and rolled to a 49-7 win over the Indians.

“I don’t know if I’d say they look a lot different,” Ervin said. “Dalton’s still really good, a great kid. (Ryan) Peterson is back this year at quarterback and in the secondary. They’re not the same team, but they’re still really good.”

Boedeker has been impressed with Ganado’s start.

“Definitely the experience shows up on film compared to even last year,” Boedeker said. “They’re a very dangerous offense particularly with him (Bures-Guerrero) back there getting the ball every snap. We’re going to have to do a good job of trying to contain him.”

Ganado’s last win over Shiner was a 20-7 victory in 2013. The Comanches have won the last six games between the teams.

“They know this week we have Shiner and it’s been a while since Ganado’s beaten Shiner,” Ervin said. “They’re excited and they’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete with them.”

The Comanches are anxious to extend a 16-game district winning streak that extends back to 2018.

“This team is ready,” Brooks said. “You go out there and you have to know what you have to do and you have to know the week of what you have to do. We’ve got to know what we have to do and go out there and execute.”